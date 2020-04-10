News
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
15 manga volumes including My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man, Berserk, Dragon Ball Super, more rank on top 20
Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga volume 11 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.
This month's list featured 15 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga volume 11
- #3 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 19
- #4 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #6 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 4
- #7 — Toyotarō Dragon Ball Super volume 8
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 23
- #10 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 22
- #11 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #14 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #15 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 14
- #16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
- #17 — Paru Itagaki's BEASTARS volume 5
- #19 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 5
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)