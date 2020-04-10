News
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
15 manga volumes including My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man, Berserk, Dragon Ball Super, more rank on top 20

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga volume 11 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.

This month's list featured 15 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

