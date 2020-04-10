Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List

Zac and Lynzee plow through a whole bunch of the Spring 2020 anime season premieres, discuss the latest news, and in a fit of quarantine madness, revisit the 1996 classic Space Jam!

