Ah My Buddha's Toshinori Sogabe Launches Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan Manga

Romantic comedy manga debuts on March 19

This year's 15th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion revealed on Thursday that Toshinori Sogabe ( Ah My Buddha ) will launch a new manga titled Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan in the magazine's next issue on March 19. The manga's first chapter will have 48 pages, including color opening pages.

The magazine describes the manga as a "slightly erotic school romantic comedy." The story centers on Saotome, the lone boy in an all-girls high school. He meets a delinquent girl named Hanako Kuzuryū.

Sogabe launched the Shitai no Karen-san!! (Karen the Corpse) manga on the Piccoma website and app service last May.

Sogabe launched Mahō Shōjo Site Sept (Magical Girl Site Sept), the spinoff of Kentarō Satō 's Magical Girl Site ( Mahō Shōjo Site ) manga, on the Champion Tap! website in October 2017. The series ended in August 2018.

Sogabe launched the manga adaptation of Ichiro Sakaki 's Scrapped Princess novels on Kadokawa 's Comic Clear website in October 2016, and ended the manga in May 2018.

Sogabe's Amaenaideyo!! manga inspired the 13-episode Ah My Buddha television anime series in 2005, and a second 13-episode season premiered in 2006. Media Blasters released the series on home video beginning in 2009. Right Stuf acquired the anime in 2014, and released it on home video later that same year. Crunchyroll is streaming the series with English subtitles and an English dub .