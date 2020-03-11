Little Busters! Converted Edition Switch Game Heads West on April 23

Release includes ability to toggle between Japanese, English text

Game developer Prototype confirmed on Tuesday that Visual Art's/Key 's Little Busters! Converted Edition game will launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch on April 23. The company also began streaming the game's opening movie.

Rakuten had been listing the release as of January 23.

The release will feature Japanese audio and the ability to toggle between Japanese and English text throughout the game. The Switch release will also have the features added to the previous versions of the game.

Visual Art's/Key released the game in English on PC via Steam in 2017. Little Busters! Converted Edition is also the title of the game's PlayStation 2 release, which debuted in December 2009.

The 2007 PC software Little Busters! inspired a television anime that aired in Japan in 2012, followed by the Little Busters! Refrain television anime in 2013, and the Little Busters! EX original video anime ( OVA ) project in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the two television anime, and Sentai Filmworks released both the television anime and the OVA on home video in North America.

Kud Wafter , a spinoff visual novel, is inspiring an anime that will debut this year.