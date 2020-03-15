Hagure Idol Jigokuhen 'Sexy Comedy' Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Rina Hashimoto stars in story of gravure idol appearing in adult video

Rui Takatō 's Hagure Idol Jigokuhen manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation this fall. Rina Hashimoto is starring in the film. The film's staff revealed several stills from the film and photographs recreating manga covers.

Tsuyoshi Shōji is directing the film at Sedic Deux.

The "sexy comedy" centers on Misora Haebara, a gravure idol from Okinawa who struggles to survive in the entertainment industry. Misora joins a talent agency with the dream of becoming a singer. She reluctantly agrees to work as a gravure idol, but her agency suddenly tells her she has to perform in an adult video.

The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine in February 2014. The magazine ended publication in December 2014, and the series moved to Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special in March 2015. The ongoing series' 10th compiled book volume will ship on March 28.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Takatō's Devilman Grimoire manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie