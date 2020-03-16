Komatta Jii-san Elderly Romantic Comedy TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April 8 Debut

BS Nippon Corporation revealed the cast, staff, and April 8 premiere for the television anime of Shinichirō Ōe 's Komatta Jii-san (Troublesome Old Man) manga on Monday.

The cast includes Satoshi Hino as the titular Old Man, and Inori Minase as the Old Lady. Toshiyuki Morikawa narrates the anime.

Hiroshi Namiki ( JK Meshi! , Crane Game Girls ) is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio . Yu Saito is the sound director. Hiroto Sasaki ( Marumaru Manul ) is composing the music. Satoshi Hino is performing the anime's theme song "Jii-san no Love Love Scat" (The Old Man's Lovey-Dovey Scat).

The anime will premiere on April 8 at 11:29 p.m.

The "sexagenarian romantic comedy" centers on an old man who pulls stereotypical ikemen (handsome man) actions on similarly old women and makes their hearts flutter.

Ōe began the manga with a chapter that garnered about 130,000 likes on Twitter on November 22, 2018. (November 22 is nicknamed "Good Couple Day" or "Ii Fufū no Hi" as a Japanese wordplay on 11/22.) Ōe submitted the manga to the LINE app's " LINE Manga Indies" program in January 2019. The manga joined the app's Frontier Debut Program last September. The program showcases up and coming manga artists, and readers can vote on which manga will receive a serialization. The manga is currently in its trial serialization under the program.

Kadokawa released the manga's first compiled book volume last November.

Source: Comic Natalie