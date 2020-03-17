News
Voice Actress Tamaki Nakanishi Passes Away at 44
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent management agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that voice actress Tamaki Nakanishi passed away while under medical care on Saturday, March 14. She was 44. Her family held a private funeral.
Nakanishi voiced the character Tsubaki Minashiro in the Fafner and Fafner: Heaven and Earth anime, and also voiced the character Orihime Minashiro in the Fafner EXODUS anime. Her other notable roles include Shin in Pretear, Itsuki Akiba in I''s, Tomoe Tobise in the Memories Off game series and the Memories Off 2nd anime, Nagatsuki Kuron in Happy Lesson Advanced, and Neneko in Yumeria.
Sources: 81 Produce, Oricon News via livedoor News