100 Nichi Go ni Shinu Wani Manga Gets Anime Film

Series about crocodile fated to die also gets manga volume on April 8

The official Twitter account for Yuuki Kikuchi's 100 Nichi Go ni Shinu Wani (The Crocodile Who Dies in 100 Days) manga revealed on Friday that the series is getting an anime film adaptation. The account also announced that the manga is getting a compiled book volume that will ship on April 8.

The manga's story centers on a crocodile living a normal life, unaware that he is due to die in 100 days. The crocodile spends ordinary days with his animal companions. Shogakukan will release the manga volume, which will include an original 28-page sequel story.

Kikuchi launched the manga on Twitter on December 12, and its 100th and final chapter debuted on Friday .