Dark Horse Reduces Releases, Allows Product Returns

Publisher Dark Horse Comics announced on Wednesday that it will reduce the number of its releases in the coming months, and that it will allow return of periodicals up to 90 days after the on-sale date, due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its business.

In addition, Toronto anime convention Anime North announced that its event this year is cancelled, with the convention returning on May 28-30, 2021.

Nintendo of America donated 9,500 masks to the state of Washington on Tuesday to help with relief efforts. Nintendo also announced that it has closed its repair centers in North America, and will not make repair services for its various game platforms available until further notice.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on March 11 that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Wednesday, the WHO reported that there are 416,686 infected individuals worldwide. 18,589 individuals have died from the disease.