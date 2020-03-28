Takeshobo's Manga Club Magazine Ends, Merges with Manga Life Magazine

Several manga to move to's other publications

This year's May issue of Takeshobo 's Manga Club magazine announced on Friday that the magazine has ended publication as of this issue. The magazine will merge with Takeshobo 's Manga Life magazine starting next month.

Yuka Santō's Hakata Joshi wa Kishin no Gotoku Ki ga Tsuyoka!? , Tae Sano 's Morita-san wa Mukuchi ​ , and Akira Shinsenji's Tonari no Seki no Dōkyōnin manga will move to Takeshobo 's Manga Life Original magazine.

Nagisa Fujita's Hinata to Mikasa , Sō Nagimi's Tourin' Girl! , and Cake Sakiyoshi's Toaru Meoto no Nichijo manga will move to Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia Dash website. Ukatsu's Nomi Joshi manga will be serialized monthly in Manga Life Original and bimonthly in Manga Life .

Etsuya Mashima 's Famiresu no Nagai-san (Family Restaurant's Nagai-san) manga and Kenshirō Morii's Sakana & Neko (Fish & Cat) manga ended in Manga Club's May 2020 issue.

Sources: Manga Club, Comic Natalie