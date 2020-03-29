Studio DEEN Produces 5-Minute 'Samurai & Shogun' Short for Rick and Morty Animated Series

Adult Swim began streaming a five-minute "Samurai & Shogun" animated short on Saturday for the Rick and Morty animated television series. Anime studio Studio DEEN produced the short. Staff members include director and scriptwriter Kaichi Satō , producer Koji Iijima , and executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta (President of Production I.G. USA ). The short aired during Saturday's Toonami programming block.

Content Warning: The video below contains a lot of violence and blood.



The short stars Youhei Tadano as "Rick WTM72," and Keisuke Chiba as "Shogun Morty." The pair reprised their roles from the Japanese dub of the animated series.

Jason DeMarco , senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim , posted on Twitter on Saturday that his team "spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short."