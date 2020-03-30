Tokyo Tarareba Girls Manga Gets Live-Action TV Special This Summer

Main cast, staff of 2017 live-action series return for special

NTV announced on Monday that Akiko Higashimura 's Tokyo Tarareba Girls ( Tokyo Tarareba Musume ) manga will have a live-action special that will air this summer. Nana Eikura , Yuriko Yoshitaka , and Yuko Oshima (left to right in image below) reprise their roles from the manga's 2017 live-action series as Kaori, Rinko, and Koyuki, respectively.

The special will also feature the live-action series' theme song "Tokyo Girl" by Perfume .

Yuma Suzuki returns as director, and Yūko Matsuda returns to pen the script.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the original manga digitally in English under the title Tokyo Tarareba Girls , and it describes the manga:

"I spent all my time wondering 'what if,' then one day I woke up and I was 33." She's not that bad-looking, but before she knew it, Rinko was thirty-something and single. She wants to be married by the time the Tokyo Olympics roll around in six years, but...that might be easier said than done! The new series by Akiko Higashimura erupts with sharp opinions on girls and tons of laughs!!

Higashimura launched Tokyo Tarareba Girls in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in March 2014 and ended it in April 2017. Kodansha published the ninth and final compiled book volume in July 2017. She later drew three new "side story" chapters in Kiss in 2018. Higashimura launched the Tokyo Tarareba Musume Season 2 sequel manga in Kiss in April 2019.

The manga won the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award at the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards last year.

Source: Comic Natalie