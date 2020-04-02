News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 29-April 4
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Fire Force, Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko's Lie anime; Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order, Parallel Paradise manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Angel's 3Piece BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|March 31
|AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" BDCite
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|March 31
|Aria: The Scarlet Ammo Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 31
|Fire Force Season 1 Part 1 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 31
|Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko's Lie BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|March 31
|The Promised Neverland BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$169.98
|March 31
|To Love-Ru Season 1 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|March 31
|Transformers Complete Original Series DVDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$69.97
|March 31
|Urahara Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 31
|Wise Man's Grandchild BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 31
|Wise Man's Grandchild Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|March 31
|The Wonderful Adventures of Nils BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|March 31
|Yamada's First Time - B Gata H Kei Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$19.99
|March 31
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 3 (adult)Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Dimension W GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 31
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|March 31
|Goblin Slayer! GN 7 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 31
|How to Conquer Monster Girls GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|March 31
|Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 31
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Made in Abyss GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Parallel Paradise GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 31
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 31
|UQ Holder! GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Vampire Hunter D GN 29Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|April 1
|World’s End Harem GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 31
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Ace of the Diamond GN 25Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey GN 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Can I Really Buy You With Money? GN 2Please
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$4.95
|March 31
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Delay GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$4.95
|March 30
|Dimension W GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Droplets of Melting Snow GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$3.95
|March 31
|Embrace Me, Kiss Me More GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|March 31
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Goblin Slayer! GN 7 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Incessantly Falling GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$6.95
|March 31
|Irresistible Person GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|April 1
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Let's Shack Up! GN (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Liar Lover GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$4.95
|March 31
|Loner Life in Another World GN 1Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|March 31
|Made in Abyss GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 31
|The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 1
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 31
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Sayuri's Blues GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$4.95
|March 31
|Space Brothers GN 35Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|A Sign of Affection GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|That Blue Summer GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
|Trap You GN (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 31
|UQ Holder! GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 31
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86 Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 31
|The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess's Heroes Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 31
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 31
|Owarimonogatari Part 2 NovelPlease
|Vertical
|US$15.95
|March 31
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen Novel 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 31
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 31
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86 Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 31
|The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess's Heroes Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 31
|The Economics of Prophecy Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 4
|Full Metal Panic! GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 29
|Infinite Stratos Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 4
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 2
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 31
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 31
|The Unwanted Undead Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 29
|The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 4
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Switch gamePlease
|ININ Games
|US$39.99
|March 31
|Persona 5 Royal PS4 gameCite
|Sega of America
|US$59.99, US$89.99 (Phantom Thieves Edition)
|March 31