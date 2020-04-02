News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 29-April 4

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Fire Force, Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko's Lie anime; Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order, Parallel Paradise manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angel's 3Piece BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 March 31
AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" BDCite Discotek Media US$39.95 March 31
Aria: The Scarlet Ammo Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$29.98 March 31
Fire Force Season 1 Part 1 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$64.98 March 31
Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko's Lie BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 March 31
The Promised Neverland BDPlease Aniplex of America US$169.98 March 31
To Love-Ru Season 1 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 March 31
Transformers Complete Original Series DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$69.97 March 31
Urahara Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 March 31
Wise Man's Grandchild BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$64.98 March 31
Wise Man's Grandchild Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 March 31
The Wonderful Adventures of Nils BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 March 31
Yamada's First Time - B Gata H Kei Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$19.99 March 31

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 31
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 3 (adult)Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 31
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 31
Dimension W GN 16Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 31
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 31
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 4 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$16.99 March 31
Goblin Slayer! GN 7 (adult)Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 31
How to Conquer Monster Girls GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 March 31
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 31
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 31
Made in Abyss GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 31
Parallel Paradise GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 31
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 31
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 31
UQ Holder! GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
Vampire Hunter D GN 29Please Dark Horse US$11.99 April 1
World’s End Harem GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 31

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
Ace of the Diamond GN 25Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 31
Can I Really Buy You With Money? GN 2Please Digital Manga Publishing US$4.95 March 31
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 31
Delay GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$4.95 March 30
Dimension W GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 31
Droplets of Melting Snow GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$3.95 March 31
Embrace Me, Kiss Me More GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 March 31
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 4 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 31
Goblin Slayer! GN 7 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 31
Incessantly Falling GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$6.95 March 31
Irresistible Person GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 April 1
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 31
Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
Let's Shack Up! GN (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 31
Liar Lover GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$4.95 March 31
Loner Life in Another World GN 1Please Kaiten Books US$8.99 March 31
Made in Abyss GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 31
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 1
Mob Psycho 100 GN 4Please Dark Horse US$6.99 March 31
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 31
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 31
Sayuri's Blues GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$4.95 March 31
Space Brothers GN 35Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
A Sign of Affection GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
That Blue Summer GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31
Trap You GN (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 31
UQ Holder! GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 31

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86 Novel 4Please Yen Press US$13.99 March 31
The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess's Heroes Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$13.99 March 31
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 31
Owarimonogatari Part 2 NovelPlease Vertical US$15.95 March 31
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen Novel 2Please Vertical US$13.95 March 31
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 8Please Yen Press US$13.99 March 31

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86 Novel 4Please Yen Press US$7.99 March 31
The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess's Heroes Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$7.99 March 31
The Economics of Prophecy Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 4
Full Metal Panic! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 29
Infinite Stratos Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 4
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 30
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 6Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 2
Record of Wortenia War Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 31
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 8Please Yen Press US$7.99 March 31
The Unwanted Undead Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 29
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 4

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Switch gamePlease ININ Games US$39.99 March 31
Persona 5 Royal PS4 gameCite Sega of America US$59.99, US$89.99 (Phantom Thieves Edition) March 31

