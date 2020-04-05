Yūsaku Shibata's Zipman!! Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Manga launched on December 2

This year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday for Yūsaku Shibata 's Zipman!! manga. The manga's second and final compiled volume will ship on June 4.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on December 2. The manga's first volume shipped on April 3.

Viz Media and Shuiesha 's MANGA Plus service both published the manga digitally in English. Shueisha describes the manga:

Zip up and get your robot on! A new type of robot-action series! World-famous handsome mechanical engineer Koshiro Tatara and scary-looking musclehead Kaname, these polar opposite twins both fell in love with the same girl's smile. Since then, they compete daily to see which of them can make her smile more. But one day, tragedy suddenly strikes Koshiro... A new robot battle action manga with a totally unlikely duo from Yūsaku Shibata , creator of Yoakemono !

Shibata previously published the Yoakemono manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from July to December 2014.