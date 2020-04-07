Fire Force Stage Play Reveals More Cast, Staff, Run Dates

The official website for the stage play of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga revealed a preview video, cast, staff, and run dates for the stage play on Tuesday.

The play will run at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka on July 31 to August 2, and the KT Zepp Yokohama in Kanagawa on August 7 to 9. Shō Kubota is directing the play, with a script by Yūsei Naruse . Masaki Miyoshi is composing the music.

As previously announced, Hikaru Makishima will play protagonist Shinra Kusakabe in the stage play. The new cast members include:

Ren Ozawa as Arthur Boyle



Yūki Kimisawa as Akitaro Ōbi



Ryōma Baba as Takehisa Hinawa





Sena as Maki Oze

Karin Isobe as Iris

Karin Isobe as Iris

Kōji Kominami as Rekka Hoshimiya

Kentarō Menjō as Flam Karim

Yūya Asato as Foien Li

Yūya Asato as Foien Li

Yū Saotome as Tamaki Kotatsu

Takashi Hagino as Leonard Burns

Takashi Hagino as Leonard Burns

Tsubasa Kizu as Shō Kusakabe

Hotaru Nomoto as Princess Hibana

Hotaru Nomoto as Princess Hibana

Shūhei Izumi as Joker

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Ohkubo launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on March 17. Kodansha Comics shipped the 18th volume on March 24.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered last July. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami last July. The anime will have a second season this summer.