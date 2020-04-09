Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Other Jump Manga Delay New Volumes Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus Concerns

Shueisha announced on Thursday that it is delaying Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 20 and 30 other new manga volumes from May 1 to May 13 due to measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Other manga with delayed volumes include act-age , Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru , I'm From Japan , Haikyu!! , SSSS.Gridman , SPY×FAMILY , Summer Time Rendering , World’s End Harem , The New Prince of Tennis , Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc , One Piece Stampede , Super Dragon Ball Heroes , and Boruto .

The delayed volumes are:

Weekly Shonen Jump titles

act-age 11

11 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20

20 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 special edition with postcard set bundle

20 special edition with postcard set bundle Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru 5

5 I'm From Japan 6

6 Haikyu!! 43

43 Guardian of the Witch 1

Shonen Jump + titles

2.5-Jigen no Ririsa 4

4 SSSS.Gridman 2

2 SPY×FAMILY 4

4 Aharen-san wa Hakarenai 9

9 Ohisama Party 1

1 Kaibutsu Shōjo wa Hatsukoi no Yume o Miru ka? 3

3 Psychoagainst 5

5 Summer Time Rendering 10

10 Shijin-sō no Satsujin 2

2 World’s End Harem 11

11 Haik yu-bu!! 2

2 Haik yu-bu!! 3

3 Bōkyaku Battery 7

7 Yōkoso Bōrei Sōgiya-san 1

Jump Square titles

Kojirase Hyakki Dominor 5

5 The New Prince of Tennis 29

29 Desert 9 1

1 Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc 4

Other titles

Otome no Teikoku 15

15 One Piece Stampede Part I

Part I One Piece Stampede Part II

Part II Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!! 2

2 Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission!! 3

3 Boruto : Saikyo Dash Generations 3

3 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 11

Shueisha announced on Wednesday that it has delayed this year's 21st issue of its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by one week. The publisher will instead include the contents of this issue in a combined 21st and 22nd issue on April 27. Shueisha had originally planned to ship the 21st issue on April 20.

Shueisha explained that there is a possibility that an individual in their 40s within the magazine's editorial department has been infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). An employee had reported on Thursday, April 2 that they had a fever and refrained from going to work. The employee instead went to a hospital and is being ordered to stay at home while awaiting the results of a PCR test. Shueisha emphasized that this employee was not employed in a position where they directly interacted with manga creators.

In response, Shueisha ordered its employees to work from home beginning this past Monday, April 6. In addition, Weekly Shonen Jump 's editorial department has temporarily halted all work to further lower the risk of spreading the infection to manga creators and other people involved in the magazine.

The magazine's 20th issue will still ship as scheduled this coming Monday, April 13. The magazine's 19th issue (pictured above) shipped this past Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka from this past Tuesday until May 6. Shueisha 's Shonen Jump editorial department is in Tokyo.

Sources: Shueisha, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web