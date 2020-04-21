Heaven's Design Team Workplace Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

Publisher Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Hebi-Zou , Tsuta Suzuki , and TARAKO 's Heaven's Design Team ( Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu ) "workplace comedy" manga is inspiring a television anime. Avex Pictures posted a video for the announcement:

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Heaven's Animal Design Department, designers create a variety of new animals daily while contending with the unreasonable requests of their client: God. Funny, interesting, and full of useful information, this series answers questions such as, “Why can't unicorns exist?”, “What makes an animal taste delicious?”, “What's the most powerful creature in the ocean?”, and, “Bird versus snake: who would win?” You won't believe it's a manga series when you read up on the featured animals in the included encyclopedia entries. Heaven's Design Team will make your next trip to the zoo or aquarium 100 times more fun!

The manga's artist TARAKO drew the following illustrations to celebrate the news:

The manga's story co-creator and storyboarder Suzuki also drew an illustration to celebrate the news:

Tha manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2017, and Kodansha will publish the fifth compiled book volume on April 23. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English in December .

Source: Comic Natalie