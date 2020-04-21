News
Heaven's Design Team Workplace Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime
Publisher Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Hebi-Zou, Tsuta Suzuki, and TARAKO's Heaven's Design Team (Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu) "workplace comedy" manga is inspiring a television anime. Avex Pictures posted a video for the announcement:
Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
In Heaven's Animal Design Department, designers create a variety of new animals daily while contending with the unreasonable requests of their client: God. Funny, interesting, and full of useful information, this series answers questions such as, “Why can't unicorns exist?”, “What makes an animal taste delicious?”, “What's the most powerful creature in the ocean?”, and, “Bird versus snake: who would win?” You won't believe it's a manga series when you read up on the featured animals in the included encyclopedia entries. Heaven's Design Team will make your next trip to the zoo or aquarium 100 times more fun!
The manga's artist TARAKO drew the following illustrations to celebrate the news:
🎉「#天地創造デザイン部」TVアニメ化決定‼🎉— TVアニメ「天地創造デザイン部」公式 (@tendebu_PR) April 21, 2020
原作コミックス作画担当の #たら子 先生より描き下ろしお祝いイラスト到着‼💐
沢山の生き物たちがアニメ化を喜んでいる様子が素敵です💗
“生みたてほやほや“の先行アニメ映像公開中🎶
▶https://t.co/QgUDbziILa
続報をお楽しみに💫#天デ部 pic.twitter.com/FbLwE5a5af
【お知らせ】「天地創造デザイン部」アニメ化が決定しました!!— たら子『天デ部』5巻は4/23発売! (@tarako73p) April 21, 2020
The manga's story co-creator and storyboarder Suzuki also drew an illustration to celebrate the news:
天地創造デザイン部、アニメ化します〜!🎉🎉🎉 やったー!!— 天デ部⑤4/23・鈴木ツタ (@suzukitsuta) April 21, 2020
いつも描いてる彼らでお祝い絵描きました!(※私はネーム担当です)
時期や時間帯などは追って発表されると思います、よろしくお願いしますー!!#天地創造デザイン部#天デ部 pic.twitter.com/9H3gcuny9Y
Tha manga launched in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in 2017, and Kodansha will publish the fifth compiled book volume on April 23. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English in December.
