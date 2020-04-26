Haruka Mitsui's I Fell in Love After School Manga Ends

Romance story centers on manager of volleyball team

The June issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine published the final volume on Friday of Haruka Mitsui's I Fell in Love After School ( Hо̄kago, Koi Shita ) manga. The manga's eighth and final volume will ship in early summer.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Kao has no interests, no hobbies, and no friends … so when she's pushed by her brother to become the manager for the boys' volleyball team, she reluctantly accepts. But her future as manager is contingent on roping in the equally reluctant Kuze-kun, who, despite his passion and talent, seems intent on leaving volleyball behind …

Kodansha Comics will release the manga's third volume digitally on April 28, and will release the fourth volume digitally on May 26.

Mitsui launched the manga in Dessert in February 2017. Kodansha released the seventh volume on January 10.