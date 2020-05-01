The Legend of Heroes Mobile Game Gets PC Version on May 7

Eiyū Densetsu: Akatsuki no Kiseki Mobile smartphone game launched in August 2019

The official Twitter account for Nihon Falcom and USERJOY's Eiyū Densetsu: Akatsuki no Kiseki Mobile (Legend of the Heroes: Trails of the Dawn) online RPG announced on Friday that the game's PC via DMM Games version will launch on May 7.

The original game debuted for web browsers in August 2016, and then launched on PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4. The mobile version debuted for smartphones and Nintendo Switch in Japan last August. Players of the smartphone game can use the same account for the DMM Games version.

The setting for the game is the autonomous nation Crossbell, the Liber Kingdom, and the Lemuria Republic. The story begins when Hato Vice encounters Chloe Barnett at the exam to receive their licenses to become raiders. As newbie raiders, Hato and Chloe travel to various lands to solve various problems.

HACCAN, the illustrator for the game The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky , provides the character designs for the RPG.

Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Trails of the Beginning) game will launch for PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 27.

NIS America shipped The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PS4 game in North America, Europe, and Oceania in October 2019. The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan in September 2017. XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II game for PS4 in North America and Europe in June 2018. The companies released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel game in the West in March 2019. The releases have both Japanese and English audio for the first time in the game series' history.

