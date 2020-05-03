'Muv-Luv: Alternative in Animation' Project's Teaser Video Shows Takemikazuchi in Action

âge revealed project last October

The company âge unveiled a teaser trailer for its "Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation" project during a livestream event on Saturday. The video shows the Takemikazuchi TSF robot in combat against BETA aliens. (To watch the trailer, go to the video on the YouTube website and start at the 2:34:12 mark.)

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title), a tentatively titled 'Project Mikhail' smartphone game, and a "Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation" project.