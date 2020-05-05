News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 3-9

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life, After War Gundam X anime; Not Your Idol, Éclair Blanche manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After War Gundam X Collection 2 BDPlease Sunrise US$74.99 May 5
Aria the Natural Season 2 Part 2 BDCite Nozomi Entertainment US$39.99 May 5
Black Clover Season 2 Part 4 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$54.98 May 5
Double Disc Delights 2: Vampire Vixen, Fuzzy Lips & Others BD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$39.99 May 5
Double Disc Delights 3: Invasion of the Ball Busters & Others BD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$39.99 May 5
Kitty's Pleasure Pack 1: Vampire Vixen, Fuzzy Lips DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$29.99 May 5
Kitty's Pleasure Pack 2: Too Hot For Teacher, Dishonor Student, Sexual Sacrifice DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$29.99 May 5
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 May 5
Overlord II Classics BDPlease Funimation US$49.98 May 5
Sizzling Siblings BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 May 5
Sizzling Siblings DVD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 May 5
Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Complete Series BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 May 5

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 5
Aoharu x Machine Gun GN 17Cite Yen Press US$12.99 May 5
Daytime Shooting Star GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Dr. Stone GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Éclair Blanche (Éclair: A Girls' Love Anthology That Resonates in Your Heart) GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 May 5
Haikyu!! GN 38Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable GN 5 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 5
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 5
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Murciélago GN 14 (adult)Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 5
My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Not Your Idol GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 5
The Rose of Versailles GN 2 (hardcover)Please Udon Entertainment US$38.99 May 5
Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Shortcake Cake GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5
Twin Star Exorcists GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 5

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 5
All-Rounder Meguru GN 14Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 5
Aoharu x Machine Gun GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 May 5
A Condition Called Love GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 5
Daytime Shooting Star GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Dr. Stone GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Éclair Blanche (Éclair: A Girls' Love Anthology That Resonates in Your Heart) GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 5
The Faraway Paladin GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 6
Haikyu!! GN 38Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 5
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 5
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
LDK GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 5
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 6
Moonlight Moratorium GN 2Please Akita Shoten US$5.99 May 5
Murciélago GN 14 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 5
My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Mysteria Romantica GN 3Please Akita Shoten US$5.99 May 5
Not Your Idol GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 2Please Coamix US$5.99 May 5
Orient GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 5
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 5
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 10Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 5
Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Shortcake Cake GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
A Side Character's Love Story GN 4Please Coamix US$6.99 May 5
Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 5
Smile Down the Runway GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Sweet Reincarnation GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 6
To Be Next to you GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 5
To Your Eternity GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 5
Twin Star Exorcists GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 5

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 5
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 5
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World Summer NovelAnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 5
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 5
One Piece: Ace's Story Novel 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 5

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 5
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 14++Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 4
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$9.99 May 7
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 5
One Piece: Ace's Story Novel 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Restaurant to Another World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$9.99 May 7

