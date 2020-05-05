News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 3-9
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life, After War Gundam X anime; Not Your Idol, Éclair Blanche manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After War Gundam X Collection 2 BDPlease
|Sunrise
|US$74.99
|May 5
|Aria the Natural Season 2 Part 2 BDCite
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$39.99
|May 5
|Black Clover Season 2 Part 4 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$54.98
|May 5
|Double Disc Delights 2: Vampire Vixen, Fuzzy Lips & Others BD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$39.99
|May 5
|Double Disc Delights 3: Invasion of the Ball Busters & Others BD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$39.99
|May 5
|Kitty's Pleasure Pack 1: Vampire Vixen, Fuzzy Lips DVD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|May 5
|Kitty's Pleasure Pack 2: Too Hot For Teacher, Dishonor Student, Sexual Sacrifice DVD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|May 5
|Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 1 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 5
|Overlord II Classics BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|May 5
|Sizzling Siblings BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|May 5
|Sizzling Siblings DVD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|May 5
|Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Complete Series BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|May 5
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 5
|Aoharu x Machine Gun GN 17Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 5
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Dr. Stone GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Éclair Blanche (Éclair: A Girls' Love Anthology That Resonates in Your Heart) GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 5
|Haikyu!! GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable GN 5 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 5
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 5
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Murciélago GN 14 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 5
|My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Not Your Idol GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 5
|The Rose of Versailles GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$38.99
|May 5
|Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Shortcake Cake GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 5
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 5
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 5
|All-Rounder Meguru GN 14Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Aoharu x Machine Gun GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 5
|A Condition Called Love GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Dr. Stone GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Éclair Blanche (Éclair: A Girls' Love Anthology That Resonates in Your Heart) GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 5
|The Faraway Paladin GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 6
|Haikyu!! GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 5
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|LDK GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 6
|Moonlight Moratorium GN 2Please
|Akita Shoten
|US$5.99
|May 5
|Murciélago GN 14 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 5
|My Hero Academia Smash!! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Mysteria Romantica GN 3Please
|Akita Shoten
|US$5.99
|May 5
|Not Your Idol GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 2Please
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|May 5
|Orient GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 10Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Shortcake Cake GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 4Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Smile Down the Runway GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Sweet Reincarnation GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 6
|To Be Next to you GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 5
|To Your Eternity GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 5
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 5
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 5
|JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World Summer NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 5
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 5
|One Piece: Ace's Story Novel 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 5
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 14++Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 4
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|May 7
|Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 5
|One Piece: Ace's Story Novel 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Restaurant to Another World Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|May 7