North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 26-May 2
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
RobiHachi, W'z anime; BL Metamorphosis, The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Aria the Animation Autographed Kickstarter Edition BD
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$600.00
|April 28
Aria the Animation Kickstarter Edition BD
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$200.00
|April 28
Aria the Natural Kickstarter Edition BD 1
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$160.00
|April 28
Aria the Natural Kickstarter Edition BD 2
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$160.00
|April 28
Aria the OVA ~Arietta~, Aria the Origination, Aria the Avvenire Kickstarter Edition BD
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$260.00
|April 28
BEM BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 28
Clannad Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$149.98
|April 28
Date A Live III BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 28
Date A Live Season 1 Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|April 28
Honey and Clover II BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|April 28
Kyo kara Maoh! Season 3 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|April 28
Lupin III: the Last Job BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|April 28
NG Knight Lamune & 40 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$44.95
|April 28
Nisekoi - False Love Complete Box Set BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$239.98
|April 28
RobiHachi BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 28
Twin Star Exorcists Complete Series BD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|April 28
W'z BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|April 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
As Miss Beelzebub Likes Graphic Novel (GN) 9
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 28
BL Metamorphosis GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 28
A Certain Scientific Accelerator GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 28
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 28
Frisky Fever GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|April 28
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 28
High-rise Invasion Omnibus GN 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$19.99
|April 28
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 28
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 28
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 28
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 28
Nameless Asterism GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 28
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 28
Re:Monster GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 28
Silver Spoon GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 28
Yowamushi Pedal GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|April 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 17
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
As Miss Beelzebub Likes GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
BL Metamorphosis GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 28
A Certain Scientific Accelerator GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 28
Cooking with Wild Game GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 29
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 5
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|April 28
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 28
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 5-6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|April 28
High-rise Invasion GN 11-12
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99 each
|April 28
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
Hi Score Girl GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$8.99
|April 28
Hotaru's Way GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 28
I Fell in Love After School GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 28
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
The Last Saiyuki GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 28
Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
Loveless 2-in-1 Edition GN 1-4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99 each
|April 28
Loveless GN 9-13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99 each
|April 28
The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$6.99
|April 28
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
RIN-NE GN 3-4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|April 28
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 29
Silver Spoon GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
Star⇄Crossed!! GN 1-3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|April 28
Stealth Symphony GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
Sweat and Soap GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
Tales of Berseria GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
That Blue Summer GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 28
Yowamushi Pedal GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 28
Yui Kamio Lets Loose GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
At Night, I Become a Monster Novel
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 28
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 28
The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 27
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 28
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 28
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 28
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Beatless Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|April 28
Buck Naked in Another World Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 30
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 28
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 26
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 28
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 26
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 28
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 28
Teogonia Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 2
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Octopath Traveler PC (Stadia) game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|April 28
Sakura Wars PS4 game
|Sega of America
|US$59.99
|April 28