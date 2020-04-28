News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 26-May 2

RobiHachi, W'z anime; BL Metamorphosis, The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aria the Animation Autographed Kickstarter Edition BDPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$600.00 April 28
Aria the Animation Kickstarter Edition BDCite Nozomi Entertainment US$200.00 April 28
Aria the Natural Kickstarter Edition BD 1AnimeNewsNetwork Nozomi Entertainment US$160.00 April 28
Aria the Natural Kickstarter Edition BD 2Please Nozomi Entertainment US$160.00 April 28
Aria the OVA ~Arietta~, Aria the Origination, Aria the Avvenire Kickstarter Edition BDPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$260.00 April 28
BEM BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 April 28
Clannad Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$149.98 April 28
Date A Live III BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$64.98 April 28
Date A Live Season 1 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 April 28
Honey and Clover II BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 April 28
Kyo kara Maoh! Season 3 BDPlease Discotek Media US$59.95 April 28
Lupin III: the Last Job BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 April 28
NG Knight Lamune & 40 BDPlease Discotek Media US$44.95 April 28
Nisekoi - False Love Complete Box Set BDPlease Aniplex of America US$239.98 April 28
RobiHachi BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 April 28
Twin Star Exorcists Complete Series BDPlease Funimation US$84.98 April 28
W'z BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 April 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
As Miss Beelzebub Likes Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 28
BL Metamorphosis GN 1Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 28
A Certain Scientific Accelerator GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 28
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 28
Frisky Fever GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 April 28
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 28
High-rise Invasion Omnibus GN 6Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$19.99 April 28
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 28
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 28
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 28
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 28
Nameless Asterism GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 28
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 28
Re:Monster GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 28
Silver Spoon GN 14Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 28
Yowamushi Pedal GN 14Please Yen Press US$23.99 April 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
As Miss Beelzebub Likes GN 9Cite Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
BL Metamorphosis GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 28
A Certain Scientific Accelerator GN 10Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 28
Cooking with Wild Game GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 29
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 5Please Futabasha US$6.99 April 28
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 28
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 5-6Please Viz Media US$6.99 each April 28
High-rise Invasion GN 11-12Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 each April 28
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Hi Score Girl GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$8.99 April 28
Hotaru's Way GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 28
I Fell in Love After School GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 28
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
The Last Saiyuki GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 28
Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
Loveless 2-in-1 Edition GN 1-4Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 each April 28
Loveless GN 9-13Please Kodansha Comics US$9.99 each April 28
The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$6.99 April 28
Overlord: Undead King Oh! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
RIN-NE GN 3-4Please Viz Media US$6.99 each April 28
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 29
Silver Spoon GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Star⇄Crossed!! GN 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each April 28
Stealth Symphony GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
Sweat and Soap GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
Tales of Berseria GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
That Blue Summer GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 28
Yowamushi Pedal GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 28
Yui Kamio Lets Loose GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
At Night, I Become a Monster NovelPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 28
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 16Cite Yen Press US$13.99 April 28
The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 27
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 11Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 28
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 28
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 28
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 4Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Beatless Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$9.99 April 28
Buck Naked in Another World Novel 1Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 30
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 16AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$7.99 April 28
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 26
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 11Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 28
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 26
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 3Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 28
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Novel 1Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 28
Teogonia Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 2
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 4Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Octopath Traveler PC (Stadia) gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 April 28
Sakura Wars PS4 gameCite Sega of America US$59.99 April 28

