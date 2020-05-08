CEDEC Event Moves Online Due to COVID-19

Online event still takes place on same September 2-4 schedule as previously planned physical event

The organizers of the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (CEDEC) announced on Friday that due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the event will now no longer take place at the Pacifico Yokohama, and will instead be an online event. The online event is still planned to take place on the same dates as the physical event, on September 2 to 4.

The CEDEC focuses on developers and industry members for computer entertainment, which includes video games.

Sources: Press release, CEDEC website