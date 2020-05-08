Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Wins Japan Character Award's Top Prize

Japan's Character Brand Licensing Association (CBLA) announced the winners of this year's Japan Character Award on April 17. The awards honor "The [properties] from 2019 with the most momentum, which successively earned record-breaking numbers. [Properties] that not only have stories that appeal to a wide age range, but also gain attention for hairstyles, fashion, and other aspects to become social phenomena." The television anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga won the Grand Prix award, the awards' top prize, as well as the New Face Award.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Grand Prix

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (TV anime)



Character License Award

Koupenchan



Sumikko Gurashi



New Face Award

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (TV anime)



Product Licensee Award

A. T. Field Evangelion Work



Promotion Licensee Award

Emal x Licca-chan



Retail Award

Shibuya Parco



Selection Committee Special Award

Butt Detective



The awards annually hold a recipient exhibition and awards ceremony at the Licensing Japan event. This year's event is delayed to October 27-29 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.