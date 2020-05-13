Anime Limited's Cloud Matsuri Online Event Hosts Eunyoung Choi, Eiji Inomoto, Shūzō Shiota, Yasuhiro Kamimura

U.K. anime distributor Anime Limited announced on Wednesday that it will host its first Cloud Matsuri online streaming event on its YouTube channel on May 30-31. The free event will host Science SARU producer Eunyoung Choi , Studio Orange president and founder Eiji Inomoto , Polygon Pictures president Shūzō Shiota , and Groundworks Co. CEO Yasuhiro Kamimura . The guests will participate in interviews and talks.

On both days, the event will start at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The event is partnering with Crunchyroll , Atsuko, Manga Entertainment , and KOEI Tecmo Europe.

Choi co-founded the Science SARU animation studio with Masaaki Yuasa . Choi collaborated with Yuasa as producer on DEVILMAN crybaby , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Ride Your Wave , and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Choi also worked as an animator and episode director on Kick-Heart , Space Dandy , The Tatami Galaxy , Kaiba , and Casshern Sins .

Inomoto is the president and founder of Studio Orange , which specializes in CG animation. He served as the CG chief director on BEASTARS and Land of the Lustrous . Inomoto was the CG director for Kan Colle and Ghost in the Shell Arise .

Shiota joined Polygon Pictures in 1999 after growing up in the United States. Shiota took on the role of president and CEO at the CGI studio in 2003, and he has worked to expand its overseas presence. He has worked on anime such as Knights of Sidonia and Ajin .

Kamimura was the assistant director for Dragon Ball Movie 3: Mystical Adventure , and he served as assistant episode director for Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z . He provided key animation for Neon Genesis Evangelion , and he is credited as an animation producer for His and Her Circumstances . Kamimura provided 2D work for anime such as FLCL , Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth , Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion , and Re: Cutie Honey . Kamimura became the representative director of Gainax in December.

Source: All the Anime