Sengoku Basara 4 PS4 Game Gets Anniversary Edition in Japan

Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi Anniversary Edition includes 66-piece DLC, special booklet

CAPCOM announced on Monday that it will release the Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi Anniversary Edition game in physical and digital versions in Japan on July 21. The release will include the Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi PlayStation 4 game, 66 items of DLC content, and the 80-page "Sengoku Eiyū Jūgo Shūnen Garoku" art booklet.

The DLC set will include content such as collaboration costumes, battlefields, music, and weapons. The set will be available for purchase separately on the same day as the main release. The booklet will include art from throughout the franchise's history, as well as exclusive interviews and illustrations. Additionally, the e- CAPCOM online store is offering an exclusive version of Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi Anniversary Edition with a 15th-anniversary tapestry.

CAPCOM released the Sengoku Basara 4 PlayStation 3 action game in Japan in January 2014, and released a high-definition version of the game that celebrates the series' 10th anniversary titled Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi for the PS4 in July 2015.

Motoki Yoshihara's manga adaptation of the game launched in December 2013 and ended in November 2015. The game also received a stage play adaptation that ran in Japan from January to February 2016.

CAPCOM 's Sengoku Basara franchise has inspired several television anime series, one anime movie, a live-action series with two compilation films, and several stage plays. A television anime adaptation of Gakuen Basara , a high school spinoff project based on the game franchise, premiered in October 2018. Satsuki Urushiji's Sengoku Basara -Sarutobi Sasuke Eininden- ( Sengoku Basara -Sarutobi Sasuke Hidden Shadow Chronicle-) manga launched in September 2018 and ended last July.

Sources: Capcom, Gamer