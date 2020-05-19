Mr. Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app revealed on Tuesday that the Kaiji spinoff manga Mr. Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues ( Chūkan Kanriroku Tonegawa ) will end in three chapters.

The manga focuses on the "agonizing daily life of Teiai Group executive Yukio Tonegawa, who gets into conflicts with Hyōdō and the black suits."

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in 2015 with collaboration from Kaiji creator Nobuyuki Fukumoto . The series then switched to Comic Days in March 2018. Tensei Hagiwara is writing the series, and Tomohiro Hashimoto and Tomoki Miyoshi are providing the art. Kodansha published the ninth compiled book volume last November. The series ranked at #1 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on NTV 's "AnichU" programming block in July 2018. Crunchyroll streaming the series with English subtitles as it aired, and HIDIVE streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October.