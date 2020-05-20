The World Is Still Beautiful Manga Ends

Dai Shiina 's Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii manga ended in this year's combined 12th and 13th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine on Wednesday. The 24th compiled book volume also shipped on Wednesday, and the 25th and final volume will ship on August 20.

The magazine's sixth issue had announced in February that the series would end in three chapters.

The manga revolves around Nike, the determined princess of the Rain Dukedom who has a mysterious power: she can control rainfall. After losing a game of rock, paper, scissors to her older sisters, she is forced to unwillingly marry the king of the Sun Kingdom, Livius I. Livius (or "Livi" for short) conquered the world in three years, and is known as the "Dreadful King." However, when Nike meets him for the first time, she finds to her surprise that he is a boy younger than she is. Livius abruptly asks Nike to call forth the rain, and when she refuses, he has her thrown in jail. The story follows the two, who at first are a married couple only in name, as they gradually establish an emotional bond.

Shiina wrote two one-shots for the manga in 2009 and 2011 in Hana to Yume , and then launched the full series in the same magazine in 2012.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with the title The World Is Still Beautiful . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web