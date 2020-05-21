Rock Band FLOW Reschedules N. American Tour Dates to 2021

13 tour dates announced for May, June 2021

Japanese rock band FLOW announced on Friday that they have rescheduled their 2020 North American tour due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. They announced new tour dates in 2021, starting with a performance at the 2021 Animazement Anime Convention in Raleigh, NC.

The full performance dates for FLOW 's 2021 North American tour are:

May 28: Raleigh, NC at Animazement convention

May 29: Raleigh, NC at Animazement convention

June 1: Atlanta, GA at The Center Stage

June 3: Houston, TX at The White Oak Music Hall

June 4: Dallas, TX at Canton Hall

June 7: Anaheim, CA at City National Grove of Anaheim

June 8: San Jose, CA at Center for the Performing Arts

June 10: Vancouver, Canada at the Vogue Theatre

June 12: Toronto, Canada at the Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 14: New York, NY at SONY Hall

Hall June 16: Washington DC at State Theatre

June 18: Monterrey, Mexico at Foro Didi

June 19: Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Indie Rock

FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothers Kohshi and Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. The band signed with Ki/oon Music and released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.

The band have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins , Naruto , Naruto Shippūden , Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Tales of Zestiria the X , Heroman , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Samurai Flamenco , and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods .

Source: Press release