Rock Band FLOW Reschedules N. American Tour Dates to 2021
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Japanese rock band FLOW announced on Friday that they have rescheduled their 2020 North American tour due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. They announced new tour dates in 2021, starting with a performance at the 2021 Animazement Anime Convention in Raleigh, NC.
The full performance dates for FLOW's 2021 North American tour are:
- May 28: Raleigh, NC at Animazement convention
- May 29: Raleigh, NC at Animazement convention
- June 1: Atlanta, GA at The Center Stage
- June 3: Houston, TX at The White Oak Music Hall
- June 4: Dallas, TX at Canton Hall
- June 7: Anaheim, CA at City National Grove of Anaheim
- June 8: San Jose, CA at Center for the Performing Arts
- June 10: Vancouver, Canada at the Vogue Theatre
- June 12: Toronto, Canada at the Phoenix Concert Theatre
- June 14: New York, NY at SONY Hall
- June 16: Washington DC at State Theatre
- June 18: Monterrey, Mexico at Foro Didi
- June 19: Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Indie Rock
FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothers Kohshi and Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. The band signed with Ki/oon Music and released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.
The band have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven, EUREKA SEVEN AO, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, Naruto Shippūden, Durarara!!×2 Ketsu, Tales of Zestiria the X, Heroman, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments, Samurai Flamenco, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.
Source: Press release