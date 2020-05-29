Ghost in the Shell Manga Gets VR Noh Stage Play in August

Masamune Shirow 's Ghost in the Shell manga is inspiring a "VR Noh" stage play production that will run at Tokyo's Setagaya Public Theatre on August 22 and 23. The production unveiled a visual of the lead character Motoko Kusanagi in Noh attire on Saturday with the tagline, "To a cyber world that has transcended tradition …"

The production will feature performers from Kanze, a school that has preserved the classic Japanese dance and theater traditions of Noh for nearly seven centuries. It will also use various cutting-edge technologies in virtual reality, and it will not require VR glasses to enjoy.

The cast includes Takanobu Sakaguchi, Kōhei Kawaguchi , Kengo Tanimoto, and other Kanze Noh musicians. Shutaro Oku (live-action Blood-C films and stage productions, stage productions of Ghost in the Shell Arise , Persona 4 ) is directing off a script by Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blood-C , Appleseed XIII ). Meiji University 's Kentarō Fukuchi ( Ghost in the Shell Arise stage production) is handling the 3D technology, and University of Tokyo's Masahiko Inami, a leading figure in VR research, is handling the production's VR technology.

Advance ticket sales are beginning on Saturday, and sales to the general public will begin on June 20.

