British distributor Anime Limited (All the Anime) announced during its Cloud Matsuri panel on Saturday that its upcoming Blu-ray Ultimate Edition of the B: The Beginning anime will be available in the United States, in addition to the United Kingdom. Anime Limited is still working on the details of the release, but said that people can buy the edition through at least Right Stuf . Anime Limited is aiming for an October timeframe for the dubbed and subtitled release, and it will include the complete first season, the original soundtrack CD, a "comprehensive 160-page art book," and a set of A4-sized art prints.

Anime Limited announced that it will release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection , and Planetes on Blu-ray Disc in the United Kingdom this year. It will also release the Neon Genesis Evangelion television series and the first two Evangelion films (Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion ) on Blu-ray Disc in the United Kingdom next year, as well as K: Seven Stories on Blu-ray Disc in the United Kingdom "soon." The company is aiming to release Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection in "late Q3." Anime Limited noted that its upcoming Planetes release will be the anime's first English-language Blu-ray Disc release.

Anime Limited outlined the contents in its previously announced Bartender Collector's Edition. The Blu-ray Disc release will include the entire anime series, nine cocktail recipe cards (as the original Japanese release did), and set of four drink coasters.

Source: All the Anime's Cloud Matsuri panel