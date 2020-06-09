Assault Lily Franchise Gets New Manga

This year's July issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad revealed on Monday that the Assault Lily mixed-media franchise is inspiring a new manga in the magazine's next issue on July 8.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action doll figures conceived by doll maker Azone International and creative group acus in 2013. The tagline on the anime's website reads, "A rhapsody of petals dancing on the frontline." The project's theme is battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

The project's website describes the story:

On Earth in the near future, humanity faced imminent destruction from mysterious giant creatures known as "Huge." The entire world unites against the Huge, and successfully develops weaponry known as "CHARM" (Counter Huge Arms) by combining science and magic. CHARM exhibits high rates of synchronization with teenaged girls, and the girls who use CHARM are viewed as heroes called "Lilies." Throughout the world, "Garden" military academies are established to train Lilies to face the Huge and to serve as bases to protect and guide people. This is a story about fighting girls who aim to become Lilies at one such Garden.

The franchise is inspiring the television anime Assault Lily Bouquet (pictured above ight). The anime delayed its premiere date to October to prioritize the safety of its cast and staff during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime was originally slated to premiere in July.