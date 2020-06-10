Carole & Tuesday Manga Ends in July

Manga creator Morito Yamataka announced on Twitter last Thursday that he is ending the manga adaptation of Carole & Tuesday , the original anime by supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Kids on the Slope , Terror in Resonance ) and anime studio BONES , with the 16th chapter in July.

The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in May 2019. The series' second compiled book volume shipped on February 4.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it will publish the first volume in English on November 17. The company describes the story:

In this beautiful tale of friendship by Shinichiro Watanabe (director of Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo , and Kids on the Slope ), two girls from different worlds connect through a love of music and a desire to make it big on Mars.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block in April 2019. The show also premiered on Netflix that same week in Japan, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays on Netflix . The first half of the 24-episode anime series debuted worldwide on Netflix in August 2019, and the second half debuted in December 2019.