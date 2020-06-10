Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. Manga Ends

Manga's 4th compiled book volume ships in Japan on August 4

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website published the final chapter of Otaro Maijo and Arata Momose 's Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. ( Kono Koi wa Kore Ijō Kirei ni Naranai ) manga on Tuesday.

The manga's fourth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on August 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus app and website published the manga's final chapter in English on Monday. The website describes the story:

I have an obsession with cleanliness—maybe that's why the girls in my class hate me. One day, they locked me inside the Yukimura house, which is famous in our neighborhood for being packed with garbage. But there, I met the boy I was destined to be with...

The manga had entered its final arc on January 21.

The manga debuted in Shonen Jump+ in December 2018. Maijo wrote the story, and Momose drew the manga. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 4.

