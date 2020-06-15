Hortensia Saga Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Staff, Cast, January 2021 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Sega 's Hortensia Saga smartphone role-playing game began streaming the show's first promotional video on Monday. The video reveals that the show will premiere in January 2021.

The video also reveals the main cast and more staff. Yasuto Nishikata ( Killing Bites , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Rintarou Ikeda ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods , Magical Sempai ) is overseeing the series scripts, Takayuki Onoda (animation director for Granblue Fantasy the Animation , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is the character designer, and ZENTA is composing the music. Rock band MY FIRST STORY ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova , Golden Kamuy ) are performing the theme song.

Sega launched the game for iOS and Android devices in April 2015. The player takes on the role of a young feudal lord who learns the hidden truth of the Kingdom of Hortensia through battles and encounters.

The free-to-play game (with fees for certain in-game items) allows players to field up to five characters in a party comprising different classes with different abilities in battle. Combat consists of each party's characters standing in a 3x3 grid. Each class is able to attack and influence a different specific section of the grid.

The game already inspired an animated video from LIDEN FILMS , and that earlier video also featured an image song by MY FIRST STORY . LIDEN FILMS also produced the opening movies for Part 3 of the game, as well as for Hortensia Saga Zero.

Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine began serializing a manga adaptation on March 27. Pon Jea and Seiji are drawing the manga.