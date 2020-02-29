Hortensia Saga Manga Launches in March

Smartphone RPG also inspires upcoming TV anime

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine announced on Thursday that the planned manga adaptation of Sega Games ' Hortensia Saga smartphone role-playing game will launch in the magazine's next issue on March 27. Pon Jea and Seiji are drawing the manga. The manga's first chapter will feature a center color page.

The game is also inspiring a television anime series. LIDEN FILMS is animating the project, and the rock band MY FIRST STORY ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova , Golden Kamuy ) are performing the theme song.

Sega launched the game for iOS and Android devices in April 2015. The player takes on the role of a young feudal lord who learns the hidden truth of the Kingdom of Hortensia through battles and encounters.

The free-to-play game (with fees for certain in-game items) allows players to field up to five characters in a party comprising different classes with different abilities in battle. Combat consists of each party's characters standing in a 3x3 grid. Each class is able to attack and influence a different specific section of the grid.