Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2 Manga Delays 3rd Chapter

This year's combined 14th and 15th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Friday that the third and final chapter of the second part of Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc manga has been delayed indefinitely. The magazine's official website and Twitter account will announce the new release date when it is decided.

Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc started its "2nd season" serialization in Hana to Yume magazine on April 20. The second chapter debuted in Hana to Yume on Friday .

Yen Press began publishing the manga in English on April 28.

The fourth-wall breaking manga centers on "The Mabudachi Trio" (Hatori, Shigure, and Ayame; known as "The Three Musketeers" in English) from the original manga. The original three-chapter spinoff series debuted in the magazine's combined 10th and 11th issue in April 2019. The second chapter shipped in the 13th issue in June 2019, and the third chapter shipped in the 15th issue in July 2019. Yen Press published the English version of the manga as a digital simulpub.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998 to 2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

The original manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2001. The manga's new anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2019. The second season premiered in Japan on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .