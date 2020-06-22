Yuto's Asmodeus wa Akiramenai Manga Reaches Climax in 8th Volume

Amazon is listing the eighth compiled book volume of Yuto 's Asmodeus wa Akiramenai ( Asmodeus Will Not Give Up ) manga as containing the story's "climax." The volume is slated to ship on September 30.

The manga centers on a second-year high school student who is standing in for his Catholic priest father to protect their church while his father is away. He saves a troubled beautiful young girl who is in front of his church one day, but she turns out to be the demon Asmodeus.

Yuto launched the manga on Takeshobo 's "Manga Life STORIA" website in May 2017 just before ending the Princess Biyori manga in June 2017. Takeshobo published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on February 28, and will publish the seventh volume on June 30.

Yuto 's Hanamaru Kindergarten slice-of-life comedy manga ended in Young Gangan in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime by director Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Gundam 00 ) and the studio Gainax in 2010.

Source: Amazon