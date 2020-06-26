Viz's Shonen Jump Posts Beelzebub Creator's Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin Manga in English

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Thursday that it will launch Ryūhei Tamura 's Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin ( Shakunetsu no Nirai Kanai ; lit: Red Hot Nirai Kanai, referring to the mythical land Nirai Kanai in the Ryukyu region of Japan) manga on its Shonen Jump service on Friday.

Viz teased that the manga's story follows a down on his luck cop who gets a dolphin as a partner.

The manga will debut in this year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Saturday in Japan.

Tamura drew the Beelzebub manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2009 to 2014, and drew the four-volume Hungry Marie manga from February to October 2017. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump as part of its "Jump Start" initiative. Beelzebub inspired a television anime series in 2011-2012.