Bravely Default Fairy's Effect Smartphone Game Ends Service in August

Free-to-play game launched in March 2017

Square Enix announced on Friday that it will end service for it and Silicon Studio 's Bravely Default Fairy's Effect smartphone game on August 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST. The developers concluded that it would be difficult for them to provide sufficient service to satisfy their customers. The game halted sales of the Mythril in-game currency on Friday.

Square Enix launched the free-to-play game for iOS and Android devices in March 2017.

Square Enix is developing Bravely Default II , a new installment in its Bravely Default game series, for the Nintendo Switch this year. The company previously teased a new installment for the series in 2018.

Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel in Japan, shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.

Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.

Game developer and computer graphics company Silicon Studio , the developers of both of the main Bravely Default games, executed a divestiture of its game development business by establishing the subsidiary company Creek and River to handle game development and management in June 2018.

Octopath Traveler , Square Enix 's original role-playing game project for the Switch, shipped worldwide in July 2018. The same team who worked on the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

