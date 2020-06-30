The Dungeon of Black Company TV Anime Confirmed

The official Twitter account for Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website confirmed the television anime adaptation of Yōhei Yasumura 's The Dungeon of Black Company ( Meikyū Black Company ) manga on Wednesday. The Twitter account also unveiled a visual for the anime.

Retailer Rakuten 's listing for the manga's sixth volume had earlier included an image that revealed the anime announcement. The volume will ship on July 10.

The manga entered its climax with its 30th chapter on June 5, but Yasumura confirmed that the manga was not yet ending.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world–but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

Yasumura launched the manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2016. Mag Garden published the fifth compiled volume last November. Seven Seas Entertainment published the fourth volume on January 28.

Yasumura also provided the art for a manga adaptation of Tōki Yanagimi 's AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" light novel series. The manga ran from December 2014 to December 2015. Seven Seas released the manga in a single omnibus edition.

Update: Added information from Yasumura that the manga is not ending yet.