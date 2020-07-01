Seven Seas Licenses A White Rose in Bloom, Muscles Are Better Than Magic!, Rozi in the Labyrinth Manga

Also: Muscles Are Better Than Magic! light novel

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed A White Rose in Bloom and Rozi in the Labyrinth manga, as well as the Muscles Are Better Than Magic! manga and light novel.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Asumiko Nakamura 's A White Rose in Bloom ( Mejirobana no Saku ) manga physically and digitally in January 2021. The company describes the yuri story:

Ruby is a student at an elite European boarding school. Things are going pretty well for her until she finds out that she won't be able to go home at Christmas. Instead, she'll be stuck at school with only one other student–the aloof and beautiful Steph–for company. As Ruby tries to understand Steph, she becomes more and more interested in the other girl. But can she break through Steph's icy exterior?

Nakamura ( Dōkyūsei ) launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Le Paradis (Rakuen) magazine in October 2017. The first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2019. Nakamura's previously published works in English include Classmates (which inspired an anime film) and Utsubora - A Story of a Novelist .

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of DORANEKO and Relucy's Muscles Are Better Than Magic! ( Mahо̄? Sonna Koto yori Kinniku da! ) light novel in print in January 2021. The volume will debut early in digital format. The company will release Kо̄ji Onodera manga's first volume physically and digitally in April 2021. Seven Seas describes the story:

For ten years, Yuri has lived alone in the forest, training his muscles day and night to hone his body into the ultimate fighting machine. But when the beautiful elf Filia stumbles upon his home, she begs him to help her escape the forest. There's just one problem: Yuri's never left the woods, and besides, this odd couple can't seem to agree on anything. It's the beginning of a wacky journey through strange lands and stranger adventures!

Onodera launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Walker website in 2018. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 21. The light novel debuted in 2017.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Shiya Totsuki's Rozi in the Labyrinth ( Roji Meikyū no Rozi ) manga physically and digitally in January 2021. The company describes the story:

In a labyrinthine world made of endless alleys, transformed humans fill the quaint stone streets and magical shops. Rozi is a young girl in this surreal and beautiful place, guided by kind supernatural men who strive to protect her from the dangers that lurk in her dazzling surroundings. An adventure full of wonder and intrigue is about to begin!

Totsuki launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in March 2019. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November 2019.