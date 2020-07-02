Rando Ayamine Launches 2nd Part of Granblue Fantasy Side Story Manga

The Comic Walker website launched the Granblue Fantasy Gaiden: Tsuioku no Arshivelle end of fate manga by Rando Ayamine and Taka Ichizuki on Tuesday. The manga is described as the second part of the Granblue Fantasy Gaiden: Tsuioku no Arshivelle manga, and continues the untold story of Erste knight Pommern Boettner's past.

Ayamine and Ichizuki launched the original manga on the Cycomi manga app and website in 2018. The series moved to Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine, and then moved again to Comic Walker. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth volume on March 27. Ayamine writes the manga, while Ichizuki draws the art.

Ayamine previously drew the GetBackers manga with writer Yuya Aoki from 1999 to 2007. Tokyopop published 27 out of the 39 volumes of the manga in English, and ADV Film released the manga's 2002 TV anime adaptation on DVD. Sentai Filmworks later licensed and released the anime in 2012.

Ayamine and Hikaru Arashima ended the Majestic Prince manga in March 2019.

