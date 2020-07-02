Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ Anime Shorts Also Get 2nd Season

Spinoff season debuts on July 10 in same week as main anime's season 2

The official website for the Re: Life in a different world from zero ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu ) television anime series announced on Thursday that the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ ( Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Break Time) spinoff series will also have a second season. Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Break Time 2nd season will premiere on the Kadokawa Anime Channel on YouTube on July 10 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT), and each episode will be streaming for two weeks only.

Minoru Ashina ( Lord Marksman and Vanadis ONA , Boku, Otaryman , Agriculture Angel Baraki ) is returning as the director, technical director, and scriptwriter of the shorts at Studio Puyukai . Minoru Takehara ( Lord Marksman and Vanadis ONA ) is again designing the super-deformed characters and is also credited as the animation director. Other staff members include:

The second season of the main anime will premiere on AT-X on July 8 at 10:30 p.m. before debuting on Tokyo MX at 11:30 p.m. The anime will also air on TV Hokkaido , KHB Higashi Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 . Abema, d Anime Store , and other services will stream the new season in Japan. Crunchyroll will also stream the season as it airs.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the first season of Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and the separate Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The main anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April.