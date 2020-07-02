News
Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ Anime Shorts Also Get 2nd Season
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for the Re: Life in a different world from zero (Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu) television anime series announced on Thursday that the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ (Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Break Time) spinoff series will also have a second season. Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Break Time 2nd season will premiere on the Kadokawa Anime Channel on YouTube on July 10 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT), and each episode will be streaming for two weeks only.
Minoru Ashina (Lord Marksman and Vanadis ONA, Boku, Otaryman, Agriculture Angel Baraki) is returning as the director, technical director, and scriptwriter of the shorts at Studio Puyukai. Minoru Takehara (Lord Marksman and Vanadis ONA) is again designing the super-deformed characters and is also credited as the animation director. Other staff members include:
- Original Work, Supervision: Tappei Nagatsuki
- Original Character Designs: Shinichirou Otsuka
- Title Logo Design: Miyahiko
- Compositing Director of Photography: Jun'ichi Ōkubo (Asahi Production Shiroishi Studio)
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Sound Effects: Tomoji Furuya (Suwara Pro)
- Music: Kenichiro Suehiro
The second season of the main anime will premiere on AT-X on July 8 at 10:30 p.m. before debuting on Tokyo MX at 11:30 p.m. The anime will also air on TV Hokkaido, KHB Higashi Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd., TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11. Abema, d Anime Store, and other services will stream the new season in Japan. Crunchyroll will also stream the season as it airs.
The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the first season of Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and the separate Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.
The main anime has inspired two original video anime (OVA) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond. Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April.
Sources: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's website, Comic Natalie