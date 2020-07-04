Funimation Licenses Attack on Titan ~Chronicle~ Recap Film

Funimation announced during its FunimationCon2020 online event on Saturday that it has licensed Attack on Titan ~Chronicle~ ( Shingeki no Kyojin : Chronicle ), the upcoming compilation film for the first three seasons of the Attack on Titan anime. Funimation will collaborate with Kodansha to debut the film in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland later this year.

The film will open in Japan for a limited theatrical run on July 17, and will summarize the 59 episodes of the first three seasons.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are streamed the latest series as it aired in Japan.

The anime will have a third season, with new staff and the new animation studio MAPPA .

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and has stated he aims to end the manga this year.