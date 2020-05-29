Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals New Staff at MAPPA

The official website for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime began streaming the show's promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's staff, including the new animation studio MAPPA ( Dorohedoro , In This Corner of the World , Yuri!!! on Ice ).

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise, Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

Other staff members include:

The returning cast includes:

The official website features comments from Isayama, Hayashi, season 1 director and seasons 2 and 3 chief director Tetsuro Araki , MAPPA representative director Manabu Ohtsuka , and Wit Studio representative director and president George Wada . Isayama drew a picture to thank Wit Studio .

A compilation film titled Shingeki no Kyojin : Chronicle will open in Japan for a limited theatrical run on July 17, and will summarize the 59 episodes of the first three seasons.

A special preview video after the final episode of the third season had announced in June 2019 that the final season would premiere this fall. However, the official website and above video do not list a specific premiere season, but list only that the show will air on NHK -General.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are streamed the latest series as it aired in Japan.

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and has stated he aims to end the manga this year.