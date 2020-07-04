Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Game Gets HD Mobile Version on July 13

Level 5 announced on Friday that it will release Professor Layton and the Unwound Future (also known as Professor Layton and the Lost Future in Europe) in a new HD version for mobile devices worldwide on July 13.

Level 5 describes the game:

'Future Luke' has found himself in quite a predicament. The London heknows and loves has been thrown into absolute chaos. Initially thinking that Luke may have simply been pulling his leg with a harmless jest, the professor cannot help but recall the terrible events that occurred the previous week...

The start of which was an unveiling ceremony of mankind's first time machine, attended by many prominent figures from throughout the nation. In the midst of a demonstration, the time machine went awry, and engulfed the audience in a terrible explosion. Several of the attendees mysteriously vanished into thin air, including Prime Minister Bill Hawks.

Unable to shake the feeling that the time machine's explosion may somehow be connected, Professor Layton and Luke set off to the location mentioned in the letter, a clock shop on Midland Road in Baldwin, embarking on what might be the biggest mystery they have ever encountered.