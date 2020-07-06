Pokémon GO Fest Ad Directed by The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson

Commercial streamed for July 25-26 virtual event

Niantic 's Pokémon GO unveiled a new commercial for its Pokémon GO Fest event on Monday. Rian Johnson ( Looper , Star Wars: The Last Jedi , Knives Out ) directed the commercial.

This year's Pokémon GO Fest will be a virtual event, and will take place on July 25 to 26.

The game allowed players to participate in Raid Battles with friends from home this March as part of Niantic 's response to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. The game also temporarily doubled the distance from which players can interact with Gyms, and also introduced other small changes as part of the temporary measure.

The Pokémon GO app launched in select countries including the United States in July 2016.