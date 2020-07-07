Comico Launches 'Pocket Comics' App in English With 41 Manga, Manhwa

The free manga app Comico launched an English version named "pocket comics" for iOS and Android devices on Tuesday. The English version is available in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It launched with 41 titles, including both Japanese manga and South Korean manhwa . The service is also planning Spanish language support.

Some of the titles that launched in the English version include Yayoiso 's ReLIFE , Kakeru Utsugi 's How to keep a mummy , Kurose 's Momokuri , and Shō Futamata 's Nanbaka . All four manga have previously inspired anime.

Comico is a free manga-reading smartphone app created by NHN PlayArt, and it already launched different versions for Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Crunchyroll previously released the ReLIFE , Momokuri , and Nanbaka manga in English, but its license expired in December 2017. It also previously released How to keep a mummy , but it is no longer listed on Crunchyroll 's website.

