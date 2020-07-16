Square Enix Launches Balan Company Action Game Brand

Brand brings together professionals in action game development, video/music production

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it has launched Balan Company, a new action game brand. The "Company" in the name refers to the cast and staff of a theater group or musical. The brand brings together professionals from Square Enix 's internal and external action game development, as well as video and music production sectors.

Square Enix opened the brand's official website, which displays a picture of a white hat on a theater stage. The website's text teases a "show of wonders," and it reveals that the company is "making preparations for the grand opening." The website also reveals the brand's logo.

Square Enix teased on Twitter the following message regarding Balan Company: "You don't know them yet...or do you?"