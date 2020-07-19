Alice in the Country of Spades Game's New Trailer Streamed

New 2-part game series is part of QuinRose's Alice in the Country of... franchise

Idea Factory's "Otomate New Title Party" livestream event on Friday revealed a new trailer for Otomate's Spade no Kuni no Alice (Alice in the Country of Spades) games.

The new work will have two new games for the Nintendo Switch titled Spade no Kuni no Alice - Wonderful White World and Spade no Kuni no Alice - Wonderful Black World .

Otomate is reviving Artmove's QuinRose brand as "QuinRose reborn" (Artmove suspended business in 2015), with the new entry in QuinRose's long-running Alice in the Country of... otome game series.

Under the QuinRose brand, Artmove released such games as Alice in the Country of Hearts and Arabians Lost . Alice in the Country of Hearts inspired a long-running string of manga adaptations that became bestsellers in the United States. The franchise also spawned the anime film Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World and a stage musical.

The "Otomate New Title Party" event also revealed or highlighted the following games:

Title: Charade Maniacs

Platform: Nintendo Switch (port of PlayStation Vita game)



Title: Tokeijikake Apocalypse

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Synopsis: A story that starts at the "bad end"



Title: Paradigm Paradox

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Synopsis: Good or evil, which one will you choose?



Title: Lover Pretend

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Synopsis: I don't know "love," so I can't draw "love." A modern love story a fake love that becomes real.

Release Date: 2021

Game was originally announced in 2018 with a planned release in 2019.



The event also streamed videos for the Meiji Katsugeki Haikara Ryūseigumi: Seibai Shimaseu, Yonaoshi Kagyō (release date September 24 for Switch); Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu (release date August 27 for Switch); and Vilshana Senki: Genpei Hika Musō (release date September 17 for Switch) games.

Sources: Otomate New Title Party livestream, Otomate's Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5)